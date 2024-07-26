Advertisement
SEARCHGPT

New Search Engine SearchGPT Announced --Will You Compete Against Google? All You Want To Know About OpenAI's AI Prototype

SearchGPT, the market is speculating is a probable competitor to, Google search engine, which will be available as a prototype in limited release. OpenAI is mulling to eventually integrate it into ChatGPT. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2024, 09:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT, has released SearchGPT --an AI-powered search engine with real-time access to information across the internet.

"We’re testing SearchGPT, a temporary prototype of new AI search features that give you fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources," OpenAI said in a blogpost.

"We’re testing SearchGPT, a prototype of new search features designed to combine the strength of our AI models with information from the web to give you fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources. We’re launching to a small group of users and publishers to get feedback. While this prototype is temporary, we plan to integrate the best of these features directly into ChatGPT in the future. If you’re interested in trying the prototype, sign up(opens in a new window) for the waitlist," said OpenAI.

