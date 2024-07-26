New Delhi: OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT, has released SearchGPT --an AI-powered search engine with real-time access to information across the internet.

"We’re testing SearchGPT, a temporary prototype of new AI search features that give you fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources," OpenAI said in a blogpost.

SearchGPT, the market is speculating is a probable competitor to, Google search engine, which will be available as a prototype in limited release. OpenAI is mulling to eventually integrate it into ChatGPT.

"We’re testing SearchGPT, a prototype of new search features designed to combine the strength of our AI models with information from the web to give you fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources. We’re launching to a small group of users and publishers to get feedback. While this prototype is temporary, we plan to integrate the best of these features directly into ChatGPT in the future. If you’re interested in trying the prototype, sign up(opens in a new window) for the waitlist," said OpenAI.