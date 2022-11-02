'No worries, India has UPI AutoPay...': NPCI managing director replies to Elon Musk -- Details inside

New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk has announced to charge $8 for blue tick to Twitter users. The announcement has raged a debate with many prominent people criticizing the step. However, the National Payment of Corporation (NPCI) managing director Dilip Asbe has reacted unexpectedly on Elon Musk’s twitter by saying UPI autopay is ready to take care of monthly payments of Indian Twitter users.

ALSO READ | Google increases Workspace storage to 1TB from 15GB for free -- Details here

Earlier, Elon Musk had attacked on all those complainers who were criticizing Musk’s move to charge $8 for Blue tick to Twitter users. He addressed the complainers and wrote please continue complaining, but it will cost $8.

ALSO READ | SBI Contact Centre: Bank launches two new toll free numbers for SBI customers

“No worries, India has UPI AutoPay (7 Mn new approved collection mandates/month) to collect every anytime/month/quarter or yearly as you wish dear,” NPCI managing director replied on Musk's tweet.

He further even tagged Twitter.

Explaining the purpose of charging Twitter users for blue tick, he said the amount accrue from blue tick charges will give Twitter a revenue stream so they can reward content creators. Similar to YouTube, Twitter will also become a platform for providing monetary rewards to content creators.

In another tweet, Musk said that paywall could be bypassed for those publishers who are willing to work with us. It is to be noted that Musk had bought Twitter last week with a price of $54.25 per share.