SBI Contact Centre: Bank launches two new easy-to-remember toll free numbers for SBI customers -- Details here

New Delhi: India’s largest bank State Bank of India (SBI) has launched new easy-to-remember numbers for customers. These toll free numbers are created in such a way that customers remember them without any problem. The new toll free numbers are 1800 1234 and 1800 2100.

What services you can avail with SBI contact Centre?

You can check account balance, your last 5 transactions and statement The contact service also provides the service of blocking your atm card blocking and card re-issuance Customers can inquire related to cheque book issue and dispatch status You can also get details of TDS and deposit interest certificate If there is any issue of ATM card dispatch status and pin generation

BoB allows submiting life certificate via video call

Bank of Baroda has allowed to submit life certificate at ease of your home via a video call. The move aims to help customers getting rid from physical brand visit.

Ab Pension par full attention. Submit your life certificate at ease of home through a video call.

The new service is easy and and there is no branch visit required. Moreover, the customers can choose time slot of the video at their convenience.