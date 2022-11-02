SBI Contact Centre: Bank launches two new easy-to-remember toll free numbers for SBI customers -- Details here
SBI has launched two new toll-free numbers (1800 1234 or 1800 2100) for customers so customers can avail different services of SBI contact centre.
New Delhi: India’s largest bank State Bank of India (SBI) has launched new easy-to-remember numbers for customers. These toll free numbers are created in such a way that customers remember them without any problem. The new toll free numbers are 1800 1234 and 1800 2100.
SBI Contact Centre now has new easy-to-remember numbers!
Call SBI Contact Centre toll-free at 1800 1234 or 1800 2100.#SBI #SBIContactCentre #TollFree #AmritMahotsav #AzadiKaAmritMahotsavWithSBI pic.twitter.com/77CWgS81Zs— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) November 2, 2022
What services you can avail with SBI contact Centre?
- You can check account balance, your last 5 transactions and statement
- The contact service also provides the service of blocking your atm card blocking and card re-issuance
- Customers can inquire related to cheque book issue and dispatch status
- You can also get details of TDS and deposit interest certificate
- If there is any issue of ATM card dispatch status and pin generation
BoB allows submiting life certificate via video call
Bank of Baroda has allowed to submit life certificate at ease of your home via a video call. The move aims to help customers getting rid from physical brand visit.
Ab Pension par full attention. Submit your life certificate at ease of home through a video call. To know more log on https://t.co/0mnyo6yJBE#BankofBaroda #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav @AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/M3mdGJjWHx — Bank of Baroda (@bankofbaroda) October 31, 2022
The new service is easy and and there is no branch visit required. Moreover, the customers can choose time slot of the video at their convenience.
