Now Get Insured For Dengue, Malaria For Just Rs 59; Get Your Medical Expenses Covered

PhonePe Insurance Plan: PhonePe has launched an affordable insurance plan for dengue and malaria, starting at just Rs. 59 per year. This plan offers comprehensive year-round coverage of up to Rs. 1 lakh for medical expenses related to vector and air-borne diseases, providing financial protection against unexpected medical costs, especially for users in tier-II and tier-III cities.

10 Diseases Covered Under Insurance Plan

The plan covers over 10 diseases, including malaria, dengue, chikungunya, filariasis, Japanese encephalitis, swine flu, bird flu, typhoid, tuberculosis, and meningitis. It includes hospitalisation, diagnostics, and ICU stays, with coverage extending beyond the monsoon season for continuous year-round protection.

In addition, users can instantly purchase, manage, and file claims via the PhonePe app, with a 100 per cent digital claims process, ensuring faster settlements and a seamless user experience. Even working professionals with access to corporate health insurance can choose to avail of this coverage as it offers additional protection for more specific health risks.

Users can avail of the insurance coverage on the PhonePe app by navigating to the insurance section on the PhonePe app and selecting ‘dengue and malaria’ insurance.

They can then review the plan details, including sum insured and premium options; view insurer information and detailed plan benefits; fill in policyholder details and complete the payment process in minutes. (With IANS Inputs)