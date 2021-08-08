Now order coffee, pizza and pay using Bitcoin; here’s how

Have you ever thought of ordering a pizza and paying through Bitcoin? Indian cryptocurrency exchange Unocoin has now revealed that its users can use Bitcoin to buy gift vouchers, adding that a registered Unocoin user can easily purchase vouchers ranging between Rs 100 and Rs 5,000 from at least 90 different brands using Bitcoin.

The company further clarified that this offer can be availed by those Bitcoin holders who have done their Know Your Customer (KYC) verification. The cryptocurrency can also be used to avail vouchers from brands ranging from travel, restaurants, lifestyle to clothing, accessories, hotels, and much more.

This offer includes brands such as Domino's Pizza, Himalaya, Baskin-Robbins, Prestige, Café Coffee Day among others.

Sathvik Vishwanath, co-founder and CEO, said in a statement that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have received immense acceptance among the masses and they are being traded as an asset of barter by millions of users around the globe. Through this new initiative, Unocoin also aims to educate the Indian subscriber base about the different uses of cryptocurrency.

He further added that western countries like the USA have so many physical stores and e-commerce platforms that accept Bitcoin as payment. However, India doesn’t have this acceptability and this offer will help people understand how to spend Bitcoin in the country.

In terms of the offer details, those who are interested in availing the offer, they have to go to the ‘BTC’ page after logging into the Unocoin account and click on ‘Shop’. Users of the mobile app will see the ‘More’ section on the dashboard and after the selection of a voucher valued in INR, its Bitcoin-equivalent price will be reflected and the users can then go ahead to pay and avail the voucher code.

The price of Bitcoin on August 8 was Rs 32,96,942.

Bengaluru-based Unocoin was founded in 2013 and it is known as the first Indian company to enter the cryptocurrency industry. According to the company, it has served over 1.5 million customers in the past eight years.

