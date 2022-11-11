Now, pay electricity bill using feature phone: Here's the complete process on how to do it on NPCI 123PAY

New Delhi: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced that electricity bill payments service for more than 70+ electricity boards is now enabled on 123PAY.

“Powered by Bharat Bill Payment System(BBPS), this feature will facilitate a smooth and quick electricity bill payment service through 123PAY for users to instantly make payments directly from their bank accounts. This process will eliminate the need to conduct a paper check or pay in cash at the utility office. The service will be available to both feature phone as well as smartphone users,” NPCI said in an official release.

The users will be able to pay electricity bills in 10 regional languages by calling on payment numbers ‘080 4516 3666’ or ‘6366 200 200’ powered by Bharat Bill Payment Service (BBPS) and following the steps below:

Customer can calls on 123Pay payment numbers 080-4516-3666 or 6366 200 200

First-time/New users will be onboarded first

The User will have to choose the electricity Bill Payment option

The user then should speak out the Electricity Board name for which payments need to be done

The user then has to enter the consumer/customer number and any other details as asked on the call

The user will then get to know about the outstanding bill amount

The user will then have to enter UPI PIN for payment

123PAY was developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and launched by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to increase the digital penetration of financial services. 123PAY enables feature phone users to digitally undertake a host of transactions based on four technology alternatives including calling an IVR (interactive voice response) number, app functionality in feature phones, missed call-based approach, and also proximity sound-based payments.