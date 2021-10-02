Now you can send money using UPI without Internet: Check step by step process

You can send money through UPI even if you don't have access to the Internet. Paytm, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, and WhatsApp Pay are among the platforms that accept UPI payments.

The Unified Payments Interface, or UPI, has become the lifeblood of Indian financial transactions. UPI allows consumers to transfer money from one bank account to another in seconds using their cellphones.

In India, most e-wallets and payment platforms, such as Paytm, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, WhatsApp Pay, and banking apps, support UPI payments, allowing customers to send money fast and simply. All of these services, as well as others, make use of apps that leverage this platform to send money from one bank account to another. However, UPI can be used for more than only money transfers.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has invented a method for transferring funds via UPI that does not require the use of a mobile application. USSD 2.0 is a technology that allows mobile device users to send money via UPI even if they don't have access to the internet. This service is provided by USSD 2.0 using the calling option *99#. Transactions are made feasible via an interactive menu presented on the smartphone screen, despite the lack of an app interface.

Sending and receiving interbank account to account cash, balance inquiries, and setting or changing UPI PIN are just a few of the capabilities available through the *99# service. The *99# service is currently available from 41 prominent banks and all GSM service providers in 12 languages, including Hindi and English.

Here’s how to transfer money using UPI without internet connectivity:

Step 1: Dial *99# from your registered mobile number.

Step 2: Choose your bank account.

Step 3: After that enter the last six digits of your debit card.

Step 4: Now enter the expiry date of your debit card.

Step 5: Confirm the UPI PIN. After that, you will be able to use this service on your mobile phone.

Step 6: To transfer money, dial *99# from your registered mobile number.

Step 7: To send money, press the 1 button and hit send.

Step 8: Choose the option you want to use for transferring money. You can pick 1 for mobile number, 3 for UPI ID, 4 for saved beneficiary, and 5 for IFSC.

Step 9: Now enter the amount you want to send and then type your UPI PIN.

You'll receive a message confirming the transfer's success after it's finished.

Live TV

#mute