Now you can Tweet your voice, Twitter rolls out feature for iOS

New Delhi: New Delhi: Microblogging site Twitter is bringing a new feature for its user, allowing them to record and post a 140-second long audio tweet.

Twitter has said that the feature is now available for a limited group of people on Twitter for iOS, however in the coming weeks everyone on iOS will be able to Tweet with their voice, will be able to see/hear them and reply.

The company has tweeted:

You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice! Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio. pic.twitter.com/jezRmh1dkD — Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

Tweets with audio are rolling out on iOS and we only have one thing to say about it pic.twitter.com/CZvQC1fo1W — Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

"Over the years, photos, videos, gifs, and extra characters have allowed you to add your own flair and personality to your conversations. But sometimes 280 characters aren’t enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation. So starting today, we’re testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter – your very own voice," the company wrote in its blog.

"Have more to say? Keep talking. Once you reach the time limit for a (textual) Tweet, a new voice Tweet starts automatically to create a thread. Once you're done, tap the Done button to end your recording and go back to the composer screen to Tweet," it added.

Audio can only be added to original tweets and the users can't include those in replies or retweets with a comment.

How to record Audio on Twitter

To start, open the Tweet composer and tap the new icon with wavelengths.

You'll see your profile photo with the record button at the bottom – tap this to record your voice.

People will see your voice Tweet appear on their timeline alongside other Tweets.

To listen, tap the image.

On iOS only, playback will start in a new window docked at the bottom of your timeline and you can listen as you scroll.