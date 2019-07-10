Official YouTube app now available on Amazon Fire TV

San Francisco: The official YouTube app is now available on Amazon Fire TV platform and all Fire TV Edition smart TVs.

"We will expand to additional Fire TV devices in the coming months, with YouTube TV and YouTube Kids launching later this year," Amazon said in a blog post late Tuesday.

The all-new YouTube app will appear in the `Your Apps and Channels` row on all compatible devices.

"Additionally, you can watch Amazon Prime Video on Chromecast and Android TV devices, giving Prime members unlimited access to their favorite Amazon Originals, live events, Prime Video Channels, and more," said the company.

The official YouTube app on Fire TV will give users access to a diverse library of video content.

Users can also play compatible videos in 4K HDR on supported TVs and streaming media players.

The official YouTube app also works with Alexa.