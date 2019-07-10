close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
YouTube

Official YouTube app now available on Amazon Fire TV

The all-new YouTube app will appear in the `Your Apps and Channels` row on all compatible devices.

Official YouTube app now available on Amazon Fire TV

San Francisco: The official YouTube app is now available on Amazon Fire TV platform and all Fire TV Edition smart TVs.

"We will expand to additional Fire TV devices in the coming months, with YouTube TV and YouTube Kids launching later this year," Amazon said in a blog post late Tuesday.

The all-new YouTube app will appear in the `Your Apps and Channels` row on all compatible devices.

"Additionally, you can watch Amazon Prime Video on Chromecast and Android TV devices, giving Prime members unlimited access to their favorite Amazon Originals, live events, Prime Video Channels, and more," said the company.

The official YouTube app on Fire TV will give users access to a diverse library of video content.

Users can also play compatible videos in 4K HDR on supported TVs and streaming media players.

The official YouTube app also works with Alexa.

Tags:
YouTubeYouTube appAmazon Fire TVAmazon
Next
Story

Apple to launch four iPhones in 2020: Report

Must Watch

PT4M16S

Watch: This sewage cleaning machine offers hope to sewer cleaners