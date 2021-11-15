हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro, four other smartphones to have 125W fast charging: Check details here

Other smartphones from Oppo and Realme, in addition to the OnePlus 10 Pro, will include 125W fast charging.

OnePlus 10 Pro, four other smartphones to have 125W fast charging: Check details here

New Delhi: The features of the OnePlus 10 series have already been leaked ahead of its launch and according to the rumours, the smartphone is supposed to come up with a fresh design. OnePlus 10 Pro will include a 125W rapid charging capability.

Other smartphones from Oppo and Realme, in addition to the OnePlus 10 Pro, will include 125W fast charging, according to a recent rumour from a reliable source. The OnePlus 10 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro, Oppo Find X4, an Oppo N phone, and the Oppo Reno 8 Pro will support 125W fast charging.

According to a claim from tipster Mukul Sharma, who uses the Twitter handle @stufflistings, these five smartphones from BBK Electronics' brands would support 125W fast charging.

There are currently no rumours about the OnePlus 10 Pro's 125W fast charging, although it is likely to be an upgrade above the OnePlus 9 Pro's 65W fast charging from last year. The Oppo Find X4 series, on the other hand, has been rumoured to include 125W fast charging.

The quickest charging on a commercially available handset is Xiaomi's 120W fast charging, but it appears like Oppo's next offerings may beat Xiaomi's highest charging speed.

Early leaks of the OnePlus 10 Pro revealed a new design that incorporates a triple camera module placed in a different-shaped camera module. The images, which were provided by renowned leaker OnLeaks, show a square-shaped module housing the three lenses as well as the LED flash.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is believed to include a 6.7-inch LTPO Fluid AMOLED 2 display as part of its specifications. The smartphone is expected to include a 5,000mAh battery, which could handle 125W rapid charging, according to reports.

OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro charging 125W fast charging
