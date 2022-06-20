New Delhi: Apple iMessage may not be the most obvious mode of communication in India, but it is still a popular messaging software in other international countries, such as the United States. Google Messages, which is the default software on most Android phones, competes with Apple's standard messaging app for iPhones and Macs. Apart from that, it's a competitor to Meta's WhatsApp, which can be downloaded for free on Google Play and the App Store. Although individual users may have differing ideas regarding their preferred messaging app, it appears that OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei prefers iMessage to other messaging apps.

This was revealed by the founder of the UK-based Nothing, which will release its first Android phone next month, in response to a tweet from Android Police. Read More: Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro features listed on ecommerce website: Details here

Fans were encouraged to choose between major messaging apps such as Telegram, WhatsApp, WeChat, Viber, and others in the first tweet. Interestingly, the graphic with the messaging programme logos attached to the tweet does not include iMessage. In any case, Pei replied to the post, stating that he prefers iMessage to most other texting programmes. He even clarified his decision in response to follow-up questions from supporters. Read More: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 20 June: Check website, steps to redeem

"You're releasing an android phone [Noothing Phone 1] next month, Carl," a user (Aleeexfu) commented. "Doesn't stop you from admiring amazing items," Pei answered. He also stated that iMessage is his preferred messaging app since it has a "great UX [user experience]" and is "a treat to use."

On iPhones, iMessage is the default messaging software, and users may also view texts and media files from their MacBooks. Users of iMessage can share data fast, create groups, reply to individual messages, and so on, similar to WhatsApp. The latter has intuitive animations that liven up the software. However, most of its features are only compatible with the Apple ecosystem, which means that if an Android user sends a text to an iMessage user, the latter would receive it in a green box rather than a blue box, and the animations will not work. The Blue and Green boxes in iMessage have been criticised for having a mental impact on young users.

Pei's Nothing, on the other hand, will release its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1), in July. The phone is rumoured to compete with iPhones without charging a premium price.