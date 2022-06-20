NewsTechnology
GARENA FREE FIRE

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 20 June: Check website, steps to redeem

Garena Free fire is banned in India, but if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them from official Garena Free Fire reward site.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 07:41 AM IST

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience. 

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: LG’s new rollable TV now available for purchase in India: Check price, specs)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 20, 2022 

FF7W SM7C N44Z
FFA9 UV8X 4H7D
9EHDK5GDEW6DRDM5
FF46 OC2II VYU
JIJY L8T4 6V2Z
8JKN XUB9 6C9P
8F8U Q5XP DKA7
MV9C Q97L QJOL
FXCV BNNK DSXC
FOKM JNLV CXSD
DWF3F71VE2D708EK
FFTQ T5PR MCNX
FF7W 7M0C N44Z
FFA9 UVHX 4H7D
FFA0 E811 YL2D
FFX6 0C4II VYU
JIMY LVT4 6V2Z
88KN XUB9 6C9P

 

(Also read: High Risk Warning! Google Chrome users update browser immediately to stay safe)

 

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, 20 June 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal

Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID. 

Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box. 

Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account. 

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)

