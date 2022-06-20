New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: LG’s new rollable TV now available for purchase in India: Check price, specs)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 20, 2022

FF7W SM7C N44Z

FFA9 UV8X 4H7D

9EHDK5GDEW6DRDM5

FF46 OC2II VYU

JIJY L8T4 6V2Z

8JKN XUB9 6C9P

8F8U Q5XP DKA7

MV9C Q97L QJOL

FXCV BNNK DSXC

FOKM JNLV CXSD

DWF3F71VE2D708EK

FFTQ T5PR MCNX

FF7W 7M0C N44Z

FFA9 UVHX 4H7D

FFA0 E811 YL2D

FFX6 0C4II VYU

JIMY LVT4 6V2Z

88KN XUB9 6C9P

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, 20 June 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal



Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.



Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.



Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)