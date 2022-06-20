NewsTechnology
GOOGLE PIXEL 7

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro features listed on ecommerce website: Details here

The Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Buds Pro were all unveiled at Google's I/O 2022 event earlier this year.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 01:05 PM IST
  • The Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Buds Pro were all unveiled at Google's I/O 2022 event earlier this year.
  • The Google flagship smartphones are scheduled to be released later in 2022, around August.
  • The devices will be available in two colours: white and grey.

Trending Photos

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro features listed on ecommerce website: Details here

New Delhi: Now it's the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which went live online immediately after the Pixel 7 prototype was discovered on eBay. On Reddit, a user stated that he had hands-on experience with the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which he purchased from the Facebook marketplace in the NXT listing, only to discover that it was listed as the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The live photos of the Google Pixel 7 Pro were then posted by slashleaks. 

The prototype of the Pixel 7 has been spotted for sale by Android critic Mishaal Rahman. The Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Buds Pro were all unveiled at Google's I/O 2022 event earlier this year, ahead of its release later this year. Read More: 

The Google flagship smartphones are scheduled to be released later in 2022, around August. Read More: 

The redesigned design of Google's future Pixel 7 devices has been revealed. At the same event, Google announced the much-anticipated Pixel 6a, as well as confirming that it will be available in India later this year.

Returning to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the new Google gadgets will have a new design language. The gadgets have a dual-tone finish, an aluminium visor on the back panel, and a glass back panel.

The devices will be available in two colours: white and grey.

The Google Pixel 7 is expected to have a 6.3-inch display, as opposed to the Pixel 6's 6.43-inch display. The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, will have a 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO display. The Pixel 7 will, however, have a non-LTPO display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Tensor processor, which will be utilised in the future Google phones, and their Samsung modem were previously revealed with the codenames.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your brain becoming a slave to mobile?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Trollers will face jail time in Japan, when India will bring such a law?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?