Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro features listed on ecommerce website: Details here

New Delhi: Now it's the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which went live online immediately after the Pixel 7 prototype was discovered on eBay. On Reddit, a user stated that he had hands-on experience with the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which he purchased from the Facebook marketplace in the NXT listing, only to discover that it was listed as the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The live photos of the Google Pixel 7 Pro were then posted by slashleaks.

The prototype of the Pixel 7 has been spotted for sale by Android critic Mishaal Rahman. The Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Buds Pro were all unveiled at Google's I/O 2022 event earlier this year, ahead of its release later this year.

The Google flagship smartphones are scheduled to be released later in 2022, around August.

The redesigned design of Google's future Pixel 7 devices has been revealed. At the same event, Google announced the much-anticipated Pixel 6a, as well as confirming that it will be available in India later this year.

Returning to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the new Google gadgets will have a new design language. The gadgets have a dual-tone finish, an aluminium visor on the back panel, and a glass back panel.

The devices will be available in two colours: white and grey.

The Google Pixel 7 is expected to have a 6.3-inch display, as opposed to the Pixel 6's 6.43-inch display. The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, will have a 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO display. The Pixel 7 will, however, have a non-LTPO display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Tensor processor, which will be utilised in the future Google phones, and their Samsung modem were previously revealed with the codenames.