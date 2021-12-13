OnePlus working on THIS new smartphone: Check details here

New Delhi: OnePlus is rumoured to be working on a new smartphone codenamed 'Ivan,' but no official details have been released. 91Mobiles now claims that the phone will be known as the OnePlus Nord 2 CE, implying that it will be a scaled-down version of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-powered OnePlus Nord 2 that was released earlier this year.

The phone is also expected to debut in India, where the company is well-known. The publication also revealed its supposed features and pricing details, thanks to tipster Yogesh Brar.

The OnePlus Ivan phone, dubbed the OnePlus Nord 2 CE, is likely to include a 6.4-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, similar to the first-generation OnePlus Nord CE and OnePlus Nord 2.

It could be powered by the MediaTek 900 chipset, which is found in restricted handsets like the Honor X20 and Oppo Reno 6. According to the magazine, the chipset would be combined with up to 258GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. It might run on the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 that was just put out on the OnePlus 9 series, but was quickly rolled back due to certain problems.

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE will reportedly have a 64MP camera on the back, an 8MP ultra-wide camera on the front, and a 2MP macro sensor on the back. A 16MP selfie camera could be included. A 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, which has become standard on OnePlus phones, could also be included.

Because it is likely to be a budget smartphone, the OnePlus Ivan/ OnePlus Nord CE 2 may have to make some design concessions. It's possible that the phone lacks an official IP rating and an Alert Slider. The frame could be composed of plastic and protected on the front by an older version of Gorilla Glass. To appeal to a wide audience, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE could be priced under Rs 30,000 once again. The first-generation OnePlus Nord CE costs Rs 22,999 in India, while the OnePlus Nord 2 costs Rs 27,999.

