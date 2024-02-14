trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721184
NewsTechnology
CHATGPT

OpenAI Founding Member Andrej Karpathy Leaves Company

Karpathy initially left the company to join Elon Musk-run Tesla in 2017. 

|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 01:55 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

OpenAI Founding Member Andrej Karpathy Leaves Company File Photo

New Delhi: ChatGPT-maker OpenAI research scientist and founding member Andrej Karpathy has announced that he has left the company. This is Karpathy's second departure from the company, and he said it is not due to any event, issue, or drama.

He announced his departure from the AI firm in a post on X, stating that he is leaving to pursue personal projects. "Hi everyone yes, I left OpenAI yesterday. First of all nothing "happened" and it’s not a result of any particular event, issue or drama (but please keep the conspiracy theories coming as they are highly entertaining)," Karpathy wrote.

"Actually, being at OpenAI over the last ~year has been really great - the team is really strong, the people are wonderful, and the roadmap is very exciting, and I think we all have a lot to look forward to. My immediate plan is to work on my personal projects and see what happens," he added.

Karpathy initially left the company to join Elon Musk-run Tesla in 2017. He left Tesla, where he led the autopilot team, in 2022 and rejoined OpenAI about a year ago.
Meanwhile, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is reportedly in touch with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) to launch an AI chip fabrication plant.

According to The Financial Times, Altman, who aims to raise billions of dollars from global investors for a chip plant, is also talking with the Taiwanese giant TSMC.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian students being killed in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda