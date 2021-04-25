हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple iPad Pro

Planning to buy Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro tab? You have to pay Rs 31,900 more: Here’s how

Apple’s iPad Pro tablet was launched recently at Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event. Now a new revelation has been made that the 12.9-inch tablet will cost a little more than expected.

Basically, the earlier versions of iPad Pro came with magic keyboards but the latest version will not support this magic keyboard as consumers will have to get a new one which costs a $349 Magic Keyboard case for the new iPad Pro tablet.

Apple’s website showed that the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro measures 6.4mm in thickness, which is a tad bit more than the 11-inch model’s 5.9mm. The 12-inch tab comes with mini-LED but the 11-inch doesn’t.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is priced at Rs 99,900 (128GB), Rs 1,08,900 (256GB), Rs 1,26,900 (512GB), Rs 1,62,900 (1TB) and Rs 1,98,900 (2TB). The 11-inch model is priced at  Rs 71,900 for 128GB and goes till Rs 1,70,900 for the 2TB model. The new Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro costs Rs 31,900.

