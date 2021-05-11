हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
National Technology Day

PM Narendra Modi hails scientists, innovators for contribution in combating COVID-19 pandemic

The National Technology Day marks the anniversary of the underground nuclear tests conducted in Rajasthan's Pokhran in 1998. The day celebrates the achievements and contributions of Indians to science and technology.  In any challenging situation, our scientists and innovators have always risen to the occasion and worked to mitigate the challenge, the prime minister said.

PM Narendra Modi hails scientists, innovators for contribution in combating COVID-19 pandemic

On National Technology Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that in any challenging situation, the country's scientists and innovators have always risen to the occasion and over the last year have worked industriously to fight COVID-19.

The National Technology Day marks the anniversary of the underground nuclear tests conducted in Rajasthan's Pokhran in 1998.

The day celebrates the achievements and contributions of Indians to science and technology.

"On National Technology Day, we salute the hard work and tenacity of our scientists and those passionate about technology," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"We remember with pride the 1998 Pokhran Tests, which demonstrated India's scientific and technological prowess," he said.

In any challenging situation, our scientists and innovators have always risen to the occasion and worked to mitigate the challenge, the prime minister said.

"Over the last year, they have worked industriously to fight COVID-19. I appreciate their spirit and remarkable zeal," he said.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
National Technology DayPM Narendra ModiCOVID-19Science and technology
Next
Story

THIS Facebook feature will remind you to read news articles before sharing them

Must Watch

PT2M27S

Kejriwal must stop misleading people in the name of politics: Meenakashi Lekhi