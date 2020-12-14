PUBG Mobile India: Launch date suspense continues, fake APK download links found - Key updates

PUBG fans in India are eagerly waiting for the launch of PUBG Mobile India but they must remain alert about the fake APK files that are doing the rounds on the internet.

There is no denying the fact that PUBG Mobile was a hugely popular game in the Indian mobile gaming community until the Central government decided to ban it in September 2019 citing security concerns.

PUBG Mobile fans in India were delighted after it was announced that PUBG Mobile planning to relaunch in India in the form of a special Indian version. It was also reported that PUBG Mobile India will come loaded with some new features that are different from the original game.

PUBG Corporation released a press statement on November 12 announcing that the company was planning to launch PUBG Mobile India very soon in India. In the statement it was also mentioned that PUBG Corporation would set up a subsidiary in India and the company will invest USD 100 million in the country.

Fake PUBG Mobile India APK download links surface:

After the announcement on November 12, many download links have surfaced on the internet. But it is to be noted that PUBG Mobile India is yet to released officially which means that all such APK files present on the Internet are fake.

Gamers should not download or install such files and they must wait for the relase of the APK files of PUBG Mobile India by official handle of the popular gaming app.

It is likely that these links could cause significant harm to the player's devicesand it could be malware disguised as a fake APK file.

Some recent reports claimed that PUBG Mobile India will feature certain gameplay changes like Green hit effect, Default character clothing and feature to restrict game time.