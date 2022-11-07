Realme 10 series CONFIRMED to launch on THIS date; check specs, design, colour, price & more

New Delhi: Realme is all set to launch its flagship device Realme 10 4G soon. The company just disclosed that the phone will be available in Clash White. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has since provided some additional information on the device. The smartphone will also be available in Rush black. The manufacturer released a teaser photograph of the gadget, showing off a twin camera arrangement on the back of the smartphone.

The Realme 10 will appear on November 9, according to Realme. The industry leader in smartphone technology has also announced that this device includes a Super AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity G99 CPU.

The Realme 10 4G in Clash Black colour was revealed in a tweet posted on Friday by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. According to this image, the device will have volume rockers and a power button on the right side. Additionally, it discloses that the gadget has a dual-rear camera system with an LED flash.

Prior to its debut, this phone is advertised on the Realme Indonesia website. Notably, this listing has displayed the entire list of this future smartphone's characteristics. The smartphone may debut in the company's domicile country China first before making its way to other country's marketplaces, including India, within a few weeks.

According to rumours, it will have a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Customers may also have the option of an 8GB RAM/128GB storage model. Additionally, a 4890mAh battery with 65W rapid charging capability may be included in the smartphone.

The next Realme 10 Pro+ is expected to have an OIS-enabled main rear camera, similar to the Realme 9 Pro+ of last year.

On the other hand, the Realme 10 is said to have a MediaTek Helio G92 processor and 33W fast charging. A 120Hz LCD could be used in place of the AMOLED panel. There is still a lack of clarity around pricing, but shortly further specifics are anticipated.