New Delhi: Employees who were found to have obtained jobs at the company using forged documents and experience letters were sacked by Accenture's India division. The number of affected employees is unknown. Twitter exchanges indicate that the company may have let rid of "thousands" of workers on this count.

Accenture India responded in a statement to a question from The Hindu, saying: "We have uncovered an effort to exploit documents and experience letters from bogus organisations to seek offers of employment from Accenture in India... People that we can confirm used this strategy have been fired. To ensure that there won't be any effects on our capacity to service our clients, we have taken the necessary steps. (Also Read:

Accenture added that it had "zero tolerance for any non-adherence" to its strong code of business ethics. The statement said, "We are continuing to hire and honour current job offers for suitable people.

According to sources in the recruitment sector, the pandemic created an avalanche of chances for software companies, forcing them to quickly onboard thousands of employees to work on projects. According to B.S. Murthy, CEO of Leadership Capital, a spike in orders during the pandemic forced the industry to rush its hiring process.

The majority of HROs are currently working on credential checks of COVID recruits, he continued.