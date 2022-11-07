topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessCompanies
TWITTER

Amidst massive Twitter layoffs, an employee does THIS to prevent his coworkers from getting FIRED, details inside

"Today is my last official day at Twitter after quitting last week. Although it wasn't an easy choice, it was made at the appropriate time. I left on my own terms in the hopes that others could be given the chance to keep their careers, Andrew wrote on Twitter.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 11:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Andrew Haigh left the firm before the company's mass layoff.
  • He left to prevent his coworkers from getting fired.
  • He is in Twitter for the last six years.

Trending Photos

Amidst massive Twitter layoffs, an employee does THIS to prevent his coworkers from getting FIRED, details inside

New Delhi: A former employee of Twitter left the firm before Elon Musk started the company's mass layoffs in order to prevent his coworkers from losing their jobs. Andrew Haigh, an ex-employee made the difficult decision to leave a week ago.

Andrew reflected on his six years at Twitter, saying that he left the company on his own terms to protect his coworkers from Musk's mass layoffs. Andrew's LinkedIn profile indicates that he has been employed with Twitter since 2016. (Also Read: IT firm Accenture fires thousands of employees for...)

"Today is my last official day at Twitter after quitting last week. Although it wasn't an easy choice, it was made at the appropriate time. I left on my own terms in the hopes that others could be given the chance to keep their careers, Andrew wrote on Twitter. (Also Read: Twitter to roll out 'Blue Tick Subscription' in THIS month in India; Check what Elon Musk said)

He also said goodbye to his coworkers from his six years at Twitter as well as the firm itself.

"I'd like to thank everyone at Twitter that I've worked with over the past 6.5 years. There was really something amazing there. One of the highlights of my work has been getting to see all of you develop both personally and professionally while also creating some incredible products that are utilised by millions of people "Added he.

Andrew offered assistance to "Tweeps" in addition to his resignation "and declared his desire to assist them in any manner from the outside.

So what comes next?" First off, throughout the next few weeks, I'll be helping Tweeps as much as I can. You may all access my WhatsApp and Direct Messages. The ex-Twitter worker tweeted, "#LoveWhereYouWorked.

After that, he will spend more time with his family and take a break from Twitter and the news cycle. In the North East, where he resides, Andrew stated that he also wants to volunteer and assist those who are in need.

Before looking for his next challenge, he said, "I'm trying to use this time to meet with and learn from individuals who I respect across media and tech." He added: "I'm hoping to apply the skills and knowledge I've gained at Twitter to have a significant impact on the world."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan
DNA Video
DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 04, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?