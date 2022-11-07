Amidst massive Twitter layoffs, an employee does THIS to prevent his coworkers from getting FIRED, details inside

New Delhi: A former employee of Twitter left the firm before Elon Musk started the company's mass layoffs in order to prevent his coworkers from losing their jobs. Andrew Haigh, an ex-employee made the difficult decision to leave a week ago.

Andrew reflected on his six years at Twitter, saying that he left the company on his own terms to protect his coworkers from Musk's mass layoffs. Andrew's LinkedIn profile indicates that he has been employed with Twitter since 2016. (Also Read: IT firm Accenture fires thousands of employees for...)

"Today is my last official day at Twitter after quitting last week. Although it wasn't an easy choice, it was made at the appropriate time. I left on my own terms in the hopes that others could be given the chance to keep their careers, Andrew wrote on Twitter. (Also Read: Twitter to roll out 'Blue Tick Subscription' in THIS month in India; Check what Elon Musk said)

Some news: last week I resigned from my role at Twitter and today is my last official day.



This wasn’t an easy decision but it was the right one at the right time. I left on my own terms and I hoped that in doing so, it meant others might get an opportunity to keep their jobs. November 4, 2022

He also said goodbye to his coworkers from his six years at Twitter as well as the firm itself.

"I'd like to thank everyone at Twitter that I've worked with over the past 6.5 years. There was really something amazing there. One of the highlights of my work has been getting to see all of you develop both personally and professionally while also creating some incredible products that are utilised by millions of people "Added he.

Andrew offered assistance to "Tweeps" in addition to his resignation "and declared his desire to assist them in any manner from the outside.

So what comes next?" First off, throughout the next few weeks, I'll be helping Tweeps as much as I can. You may all access my WhatsApp and Direct Messages. The ex-Twitter worker tweeted, "#LoveWhereYouWorked.

After that, he will spend more time with his family and take a break from Twitter and the news cycle. In the North East, where he resides, Andrew stated that he also wants to volunteer and assist those who are in need.

Before looking for his next challenge, he said, "I'm trying to use this time to meet with and learn from individuals who I respect across media and tech." He added: "I'm hoping to apply the skills and knowledge I've gained at Twitter to have a significant impact on the world."