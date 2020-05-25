Realme launches its first-ever Smart TV at starting price of Rs 12,999

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone brand Realme on Monday launched its first-ever Smart TV in India at starting price of Rs 12,999.

The company also launched a Smart Watch, realme Buds Air Neo and realme Power Bank 2 in the Indian market.

The Realme Smart TV comes with ultra-bright led display, bezel-less design and a 24W dolby quad stereo speakers.

The TV comes in 32 inch and and 43 inch sizes. The 32-inch is available for Rs 12,999 and 43-inch model comes at Rs 21,999. The first sale of the Smart TV will commence at 12 pm on June 2 on Flipkart and realme.com.

The Smart TV comes with built-in streaming platforms like Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video.

The company is offering one-year warranty and additional one year of warranty on Panel.

Priced at Rs 3,999, Realme Watch that comes with 1.4-inch colour touchscreen, real-time heart rate monitor and SPO2 (blood-oxygen level) monitor would be available from June 5.

The Buds Air Neo is priced at Rs 2,999 and will be available from May 25 on realme.com and Flipkart. Realme’s 10,000mAh Power Bank 2 is priced at Rs 999 and comes in 18W two-way quick charge and dual output ports USB-A and USB-C.

