Realme Narzo 70, Narzo 70x 5G Launched In India With Android 14; Check Price, Specs And Early Bird Offers

New Delhi: Chinese manufacturer Realme has launched the Narzo 70 5G series in India which includes Realme Narzo 70 5G and Narzo 70x 5G. Both the newly launched smartphones are new additions to Realme's Narzo lineup in the country.

In the early bird sale, Consumers can buy the Realme Narzo 70 5G series today via Amazon and realme.com. Both smartphones will be available with an early bird discount of Rs 1,000 for a limited period. The Realme Narzo 70 5G and Realme Narzo 70x 5G are available in Forest Green and Ice Blue colour options.

Realme Narzo 70 5G Series Price And Storage Variant:

The newly-launched Realme Narzo 70 5G comes in storage variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB. The price of models are priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. Moreover, the Realme Narzo 70x 5G is available in two models: 4GB RAM + 128GB and 6GB RAM + 128 GB. The cost of both variants stands at Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively. (Also Read: iPhone 15 Now Available For Rs 29,499 On Flipkart; Check This Awesome Deal)

Realme Narzo 70 5G Specifications:

The newly-launched smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Realme UI 5.0 skin based on Android 14 and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Moreover, the company claims that the handset will get three years of security updates and two years of software updates. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G coupled with Mali-G68 GPU.

In the camera department, the Realme Narzo 70 5G packs with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16MP shooter at the front. The IP54 rated smartphone features an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication.

Realme Narzo 70x 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.72-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor. It also comes with a high brightness mode of 950 nits. It is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. (Also Read: Xiaomi Launches Redmi Pad SE And Redmi Buds 5A In India, Check Price, Specs, Availability)

In the camera department, it packs a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 primary camera along with a 2MP secondary sensor at the back. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8MP shooter at the front. It runs Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14 with three years of security updates and two years of OS updates.