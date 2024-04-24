iPhone 15 Now Available For Rs 29,499 On Flipkart; Check This Awesome Deal

New Delhi: iPhone 15 is counted among the best smartphones available anywhere as the device received major upgrades compared to the iPhone 14. The iPhone 15 was launched barely 7 months ago. Are you planning to buy an iPhone 15? Then this is the perfect time to buy.

The Apple iPhone 15 (128GB variant, Black) is available at a discounted rate on Flipkart, introduced at the Wonderlust event in September 2023.

As we all know, the premium smartphone iPhone 15 has gone on sale several times with big discount offers. Now, the iPhone 15 is currently available at the lowest possible price in India on the e-commerce giant Flipkart.

iPhone 15 Available At Rs 29,499

The Apple iPhone 15 comes in three storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The premium handset was launched with starting prices of Rs 79,990 for the 128GB variant, Rs 89,990 for the 256GB variant, and Rs 1,09,990 for the 512GB variant.

Now, Apple's iPhone 15 is offered on Flipkart at discounted rates. It is available for an effective exchange price of only Rs 29,499.

iPhone 15 Discount Rate:

Apple's iPhone 15 (128GB variant, Black) is currently available at a discounted rate of 17 per cent, bringing its price down to Rs 65,999. Adding further, consumers can also enjoy a significant exchange offer of Rs 33,000 on an iPhone 14 Plus in healthy condition which ultimately reduced the price of the Apple to Rs 32,999.

Apart from this, consumers can also enjoy a flat Rs 3,500 discount on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions with a 12-month tenure on a minimum transaction value of Rs 50,000.

iPhone 15 Specifications:

The premium smartphone comes with five colour options: Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black. The premium smartphone features a stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with an impressive peak brightness of up to 2000 nits, enhanced with Ceramic Shield glass for durability.

It is powered by a 3349 mAh battery and the formidable A16 Bionic chip. In the camera department, it houses a powerful 48MP primary sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens, along with a 12MP front camera for quality selfies and video chats. (Also Read: Honor 90 5G Receives Price Cut And Drops To Under Rs 20,000; Check New Price, Specs)

Notably, it introduces a Type-C port, replacing the Lightning port and supports MagSafe charging for added convenience. The smartphone houses an IP68 rating, making it dust and water-resistant.