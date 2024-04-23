Advertisement
XIAOMI

Xiaomi Launches Redmi Pad SE And Redmi Buds 5A In India, Check Price, Specs, Availability

The Redmi Pad SE will be offered in two colour options: Graphite Gray and Lavender Purple. The Redmi Buds 5A comes in Black and White colour options. 

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2024, 03:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Xiaomi Launches Redmi Pad SE And Redmi Buds 5A In India, Check Price, Specs, Availability Redmi Pad SE And Redmi Buds 5A

New Delhi: Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Pad SE tablet and Redmi Buds 5A TWS earbuds in the Indian market. Notably, the Redmi Pad SE tablet originally debuted in China last year in August.

Apart from this, the Chinese company also rolled out the Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer, and Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 in India. 

The Redmi Pad SE tablet comes in two storage variants: 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB. The tablet will be offered in two colour options: Graphite Gray and Lavender Purple. Meanwhile, the Redmi Buds 5A earphones come in Black and White colour options. 

Redmi Pad SE, Redmi Buds 5A Price And Availability: 

For the 4GB+128GB base model, the tablet is priced at Rs 12,999. The 6GB+128GB model costs Rs  13,999, while the 8GB+128GB carries a price tag of Rs 14,999. The Redmi Pad SE cover which is priced at Rs 1,299.

Consumers can buy the Redmi Pad SE tablet on April 24 via Flipkart, Amazon, Xiaomi website, and Xiaomi retail stores. Meanwhile, the Redmi Buds 5A have a special launch price of Rs 1,499. It will go on sale on April 29 via Mi.com, Xiaomi and Reliance stores. 

Redmi Pad SE Bank Offer 

Consumers can enjoy an instant Rs 1,000 bank discount with ICICI Card. 

Redmi Pad SE Specifications: 

The newly-launched tablet packs an  11-inch FHD+ display and 400nits brightness. The device is loaded with an 8,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU for graphics.  

The Redmi Pad SE tablet runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 custom skin out of the box. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C. The latest device is equipped with Dolby Atmos and stereo speakers.  

Redmi Buds 5A Specifications:

The Redmi Buds 5A TWS earbuds come with ‘Active Noise Cancellation’ support for up to 25db and are powered by 12mm drivers. It packs with AI ENC which ensures proper calls even in noisy environments. The company claims that the Redmi Buds 5A can last up to 30 hours including the carry case on a single charge.  

For connectivity, it supports Google Fast Pair, IPX4 rating, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. 

