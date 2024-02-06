New Delhi: Ahead of Valentine's week, Realme has just unveiled its special Valentine's Day sale for 2024 in India. The sale features enticing deals and discounts on its popular Narzo series. Under this special campaign, the Chinese smartphone maker is providing coupons, bank offers, and additional savings on the Realme Narzo N55, Realme Narzo 60x 5G, and Narzo 60 Pro Series 5G.

Notably, the sale will go live from February 6 (today) to February 12 on the company's official website realme.com and Amazon.in.

Let's unwrap the enticing deals on the Realme Narzo series

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G

For the 12GB+1TB variant, this handset is currently priced at Rs 29,999. Under the sale, it will be available at a discounted price of Rs 27,999 with an additional bank offer of Rs 2,000. Customers purchasing the 12GB RAM + 256GB version get a discount coupon worth Rs. 4,000. For the 8GB+128GB storage option, initially priced at Rs 23,999, it will be available for customers at Rs 21,999 after a bank offer of Rs 2,000.

Realme Narzo N55, Realme Narzo N53 Deals

For the Narzo N55 6GB+128GB variant, originally priced at Rs 12,999, it will be available at a sale price of Rs 8,999 after a remarkable price offer of Rs 4,000. The Narzo N53 models, featuring the 4GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB variants, will be available for sale at prices of Rs 7,499 and Rs 9,499, respectively, with enticing price offers and coupons. (Also Read: OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds Gets Price Cut In India; Check New Price)

Realme Narzo 60x 5G Deals

For the 6GB+128GB variant, the handset will be listed at a sale price of Rs 11,999, initially priced at Rs 14,499. The 4GB+128GB variant will be available to customers at Rs 10,999 (originally Rs 12,999). Both variants will feature compelling offers, benefiting from price reductions and bank offers.

Realme Narzo 60

For the 8GB+128GB variant, the handset will be listed at a sale price of Rs 14,999, initially priced at Rs 17,999 after a Rs 2,000 offer and an additional bank offer of Rs 1,000. The 8GB+256GB variant will be priced at Rs 16,999 after discounts of Rs 2,000 and a bank offer of Rs 1,000. (Also Read: Vivo V30 Launched Globally With Triple 50MP Camera Setup, Check Specs, Display And More)