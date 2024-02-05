OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds Gets Price Cut In India; Check New Price

New Delhi: OnePlus launched its premium OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds in India in February 2023. The premium wearable device has received a price drop. Notably, it is one of the first TWS earbuds to adopt Google’s signature spatial audio feature developed for Android 13, creating a multi-dimensional experience within a pair of tiny earbuds.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer rolled out the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which claims to have a total battery life of up to 39 hours (ANC turned off) with the charging case, at Rs 11,999 in India.

The earbuds have received a price cut of Rs 2,000. Now, consumers can purchase OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds at Rs 9,999 in India. Moreover, the company is also offering an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank credit cards. (Also Read: Vivo V30 Launched Globally With Triple 50MP Camera Setup, Check Specs, Display And More)

It is available in two colour options: Obsidian Black and Arbor Green.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Specifications

The wireless earbuds are equipped with adaptive noise cancellation (ANC), ensuring a personalized and immersive sound environment by dynamically adjusting to the surrounding noise levels. With Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity, they guarantee a seamless and stable connection while also enabling efficient power consumption for extended usage.

The earbuds come with touch controls for easy and convenient operation, complemented by three microphones to ensure clear and crisp communication. Collaborating with Google, the Spatial Audio feature further elevates the auditory experience, providing a sense of three-dimensional sound space. Also, the earbuds sport an IPX4 rating, making them resistant to water and dust, ensuring durability and reliability in various environments. (Also Read: Apple Plans To Buy AI Startup To Strengthen Its Vision Pro: Report)

One unique and innovative feature sets these earbuds apart–a cervical spine health monitoring function. This cutting-edge technology actively monitors cervical spine pressure, promoting good posture and aligning with ColorOS 11.0-powered smartphones.