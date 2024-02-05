trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2717841
NewsTechnology
VIVO

Vivo V30 Launched Globally With Triple 50MP Camera Setup, Check Specs, Display And More

Vivo 30 fans will have to wait for the official update on pricing and availability for each market on their respective country’s website.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 11:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vivo V30 Launched Globally With Triple 50MP Camera Setup, Check Specs, Display And More Representative Image: Twitter/Vivo_India

New Delhi: Vivo has globally launched its latest flagship smartphone, the 'Vivo V30.' However, information regarding the Vivo V30 Pro is still undisclosed. The newest smartphone shares its body with the vivo S18 but comes with a significant camera upgrade.

The Vivo V30 is available in four storage options: 8GB/128 GB, 8GB/256 GB, 12GB/256 GB, and 12GB/512 GB. It runs Android 14 with Funtouch 14 UI on top and is offered in four colour options: Bloom White, Waving Aqua, Lush Green, and Noble Black. Notably, the handset comes with an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, which is commendable given its potential price segment. (Also Read: Apple Plans To Buy AI Startup To Strengthen Its Vision Pro: Report)

Now, let's delve into the specifications of the Vivo V30 smartphone 

Vivo V30 Camera

The latest smartphone features a triple 50MP camera setup. It is the first global smartphone to incorporate the 50 MP OmniVision OV50E sensor. The ultra-wide-angle has another 50 MP sensor with autofocus. Moreover, the 50 MP front camera also comes equipped with autofocus for high-quality selfies.

Vivo V30 Display

The smartphone boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen display with a resolution of 1260p and a peak brightness of 2,800 nits.

Vivo V30 Processor And Chipset

The handset is powered by the 2.63GHz 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core processor with Adreno 720 GPU.

Vivo V30 Battery

It houses a 5,000mAh capacity that charges using 80W FlashCharge.

Vivo V30 Connectivity

The smartphone supports 5G, 4G, WiFi 6 (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and dual SIM. (Also Read: Lava Yuva 3 Launched In India at Rs 6,799; Check Specs, Camera, And More)

Vivo V30 Availability

The handset will be available soon in more than 30 markets, including India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Pakistan, Hong Kong, Egypt, and the UAE. Unfortunately, you will have to wait for the official update on pricing and availability for each market on their respective country’s website.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Poonam Pandey Death: What Is Cervical Cancer?
DNA Video
DNA: 1 minute delay...'no-entry' in 12th exam in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Is Paytm about to end?
DNA Video
Jharkhand New CM: DNA: Who is Champai Soren?
DNA Video
Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: What Is The Defence Land Scam?
DNA Video
Jharkhand Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: Will Soren go to Jail?
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan Sentenced: 'Case fixing' against Imran in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Will hijab be banned in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Army Introduces New Fitness Policy
DNA Video
DNA: Pariksha Pe Charcha: 'Compete with yourself, not others' says PM Modi