Vivo V30 Launched Globally With Triple 50MP Camera Setup, Check Specs, Display And More

New Delhi: Vivo has globally launched its latest flagship smartphone, the 'Vivo V30.' However, information regarding the Vivo V30 Pro is still undisclosed. The newest smartphone shares its body with the vivo S18 but comes with a significant camera upgrade.

The Vivo V30 is available in four storage options: 8GB/128 GB, 8GB/256 GB, 12GB/256 GB, and 12GB/512 GB. It runs Android 14 with Funtouch 14 UI on top and is offered in four colour options: Bloom White, Waving Aqua, Lush Green, and Noble Black. Notably, the handset comes with an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, which is commendable given its potential price segment. (Also Read: Apple Plans To Buy AI Startup To Strengthen Its Vision Pro: Report)

Now, let's delve into the specifications of the Vivo V30 smartphone

Vivo V30 Camera

The latest smartphone features a triple 50MP camera setup. It is the first global smartphone to incorporate the 50 MP OmniVision OV50E sensor. The ultra-wide-angle has another 50 MP sensor with autofocus. Moreover, the 50 MP front camera also comes equipped with autofocus for high-quality selfies.

Vivo V30 Display

The smartphone boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen display with a resolution of 1260p and a peak brightness of 2,800 nits.

Vivo V30 Processor And Chipset

The handset is powered by the 2.63GHz 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core processor with Adreno 720 GPU.

vivo has silently unveiled the vivo V30 globally (price has not been revealed yet). The phone will be released in 30 markets in the near future (including India)

Key specifications:

6.78-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED, HDR10+, 2800 nits

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

8GB/12GB RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1… pic.twitter.com/vI90oGXEl3 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 5, 2024

Vivo V30 Battery

It houses a 5,000mAh capacity that charges using 80W FlashCharge.

Vivo V30 Connectivity

The smartphone supports 5G, 4G, WiFi 6 (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and dual SIM. (Also Read: Lava Yuva 3 Launched In India at Rs 6,799; Check Specs, Camera, And More)

Vivo V30 Availability

The handset will be available soon in more than 30 markets, including India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Pakistan, Hong Kong, Egypt, and the UAE. Unfortunately, you will have to wait for the official update on pricing and availability for each market on their respective country’s website.