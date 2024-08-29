Reliance Jio Hikes Prepaid Plans Offering Free Netflix Subscription --Check Latest Tariff Here

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has increased the rates of its prepaid recharge plans that offer complimentary or free Netflix subscriptions.

The new prices are live on the Jio website and My Jio app. As per reports in the media, price for Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans offering complimentary Netflix have been hiked by Rs 200 and Rs 300 respectively.



Here is the details of Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans Offering Free Netflix Subscription

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans @ Rs 1,099

Previous rate = Rs 1,099

Latest rate = Rs 1,299

Plan offers Rs 149 per month free Netflix Mobile subscription

Plan validity = 84 days

Data = 2GB mobile data per day

Unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans @ Rs 1,499

Previous rate = Rs 1,499

Latest rate = Rs 1,799

Plan offers free Netflix Basic subscription

Plan validity = 84 days

Data = 3GB daily data

Unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day.



The latest tariff hike comes close on the heels of an overhaul in mobile tariff by major telecom operators from July this year. Reliance Jio has announced price hike mobile tariffs between 12-27 percent, and also restricted the access of unlimited free 5G services for customers. The new tariffs are effective from 3rd July 2024. This is the first tariff hike in two and half years by the company.

The price of the lowest recharge plan is up by about 27 percent or Rs 19 while that of the annual recharge plans has been increased by 20-21 percent or Rs 340. The tariff hike across the medium-range mobile service plans is 19-21 percent.