Reliance Jio Hikes Prepaid Plans Offering Free Netflix Subscription --Check Latest Tariff Here
The new prices of Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans Offering Free Netflix Subscription are live on the Jio website and My Jio app. Check latest mobile tariffs.
New Delhi: Reliance Jio has increased the rates of its prepaid recharge plans that offer complimentary or free Netflix subscriptions.
The new prices are live on the Jio website and My Jio app. As per reports in the media, price for Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans offering complimentary Netflix have been hiked by Rs 200 and Rs 300 respectively.
Here is the details of Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans Offering Free Netflix Subscription
Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans @ Rs 1,099
Previous rate = Rs 1,099
Latest rate = Rs 1,299
Plan offers Rs 149 per month free Netflix Mobile subscription
Plan validity = 84 days
Data = 2GB mobile data per day
Unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day.
Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans @ Rs 1,499
Previous rate = Rs 1,499
Latest rate = Rs 1,799
Plan offers free Netflix Basic subscription
Plan validity = 84 days
Data = 3GB daily data
Unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day.
The latest tariff hike comes close on the heels of an overhaul in mobile tariff by major telecom operators from July this year. Reliance Jio has announced price hike mobile tariffs between 12-27 percent, and also restricted the access of unlimited free 5G services for customers. The new tariffs are effective from 3rd July 2024. This is the first tariff hike in two and half years by the company.
The price of the lowest recharge plan is up by about 27 percent or Rs 19 while that of the annual recharge plans has been increased by 20-21 percent or Rs 340. The tariff hike across the medium-range mobile service plans is 19-21 percent.
