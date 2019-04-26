Reliance Jio launches Realme Youth offer, get upto Rs 1800 cashback

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has launched Realme Youth offer on all Realme devices including the just-launched Realme 3 Pro, offering upto Rs 1800 cashback for users and total benefits worth Rs 5300.

The cashback of Rs 1800 which shall be credited in the form of 18 discount coupons of Rs 100 each in the MyJio App to the eligible subscribers.

Users can also enjoy data benefit of 3 GB per day on recharging Rs 299 plan.

Subscribers can also enjoy coupon benefits from Ferns and Petals under which they will get Rs 150 off on Rs 750. While Bookmyshow users can get 50 percent off on tickets for 2 (up-to Rs 100). Cleatrip users will get cashback benefits worth Rs 3250.

All the benefits will be applicable for eligible subscribers upon performing the first recharge.

Online focused smartphone maker Realme had yesterday launched the Realme 3 pro. The phone comes with 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with waterdrop notch. It is priced at Rs 13999 for the 4GB/64 GB memory variant and Rs 16,999 for 6GB/128 GB variant.

Under the hood the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC processor. It houses a 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera and a 25-megapixel selfie camera. The phone comes with 4045 mAH large battery with fast VOOC charging.

Born as OPPO's sub-brand, Realme is now an independent brand. In July last year, the company had announced that it is separating from OPPO to become a distinct entity and will be headed by Sky Li, former senior executive and head of OPPO India.