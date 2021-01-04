Samsung Big TV Days New Year offer: Avail exciting offers, upto 20% cashback and more

New Delhi: South Korean Electronics manufacturer Samsung has announced Big TV Offers on its 55-inch and above premium range of televisions at all leading consumer electronics retailers across the country. Offers during the Samsung Big TV Days will be valid till January 31, 2021.

Consumers, during the offer period can access unique offers with assured benefits on purchase of large screen Samsung TVs – 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 82-inch and 85-inch QLED TVs, Crystal 4K UHD, QLED 8K TVs. Additionally, consumers can avail up to 20 percent cashback and extended warranty offers coupled with EMI as low as Rs 1,990.

During the offer period, consumers will get Samsung’s Galaxy A51 smartphone worth Rs 22,999 with 65-inch QLED TV and 75-inch Crystal 4K UHD TVs. They will get a Galaxy A31 smartphone worth Rs 18,999 with 55-inch models of QLED TVs and 65-inch Crystal 4K UHD TVs, Samsung said.

Consumers buying 75-inch, 82-inch and 85-inch QLED TVs will get Soundbar HW-Q800T worth Rs 48,990 or Soundbar HW-Q900T worth Rs 99,990, on select TV models. Samsung QLED TVs will come with a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty, one-year comprehensive warranty and one-year additional warranty on panel.

“In 2020, there was a rise in demand for bigger screen smart TVs, above 55-inch, in top cities as well as small towns and rural markets. Consumers want to buy bigger TVs that offer cinematic viewing experience at home amid availability of high-quality OTT content and need for entertainment at home. The ‘Big TV Days’ promotion is aimed at creating great consumer offerings as we enter the New Year,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice Present, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

“Consumers wishing to upgrade their lifestyle and looking forward to enjoying their big TV viewing experience will be delighted by the ‘Big TV Days’. We are confident that our unique offers will not only meet their expectations but also enrich their lives and make their homes ready for quality family time," he added.