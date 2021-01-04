Gamers alert! 10 gripping games that you could look forward to in 2021

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Here is the list of 10 video games that you could look to play in 2021.

New Delhi: At a time when millions of fans are going through a nail biting phase, waiting for PUBG Corp to officially re-enter India, the markets are flooded with several games that one can look forward to playing.

A lot of rumours had flooded the online platforms that the new game could be launched by march this year, though there seems to be no official confirmation yet on the date of launch of the new game. 

Meanwhile, those waiting for the much-anticipated launch of PUBG Mobile India, may also try their hands on other thrilling games.

God of War: Ragnarok
Hitman 3
Halo Infinite
Gotham Knights
Hogwarts Legacy
Horizon Forbidden West
Twelve Minutes
Far Cry 6
Resident Evil 8: Village
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Meanwhile, for Desi video games lovers, the registration link for PUBG rival FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) is finally out and FAU-G has got its new anthem too. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who’s the ambassador for the game, has recently released the anthem of FAU-G.

The game, he wrote on Instagram, is a tribute to the ‘fearless and united guards’ at the border protecting our country from any possible attack. “FAU-G Anthem. 

