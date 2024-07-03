Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra Laptop Launched In India With AI-Powered Technology; Check Specs, Price

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra India Launch: Samsung announced the launch of its most powerful laptop ever - the Galaxy Book4 Ultra, in India. The Galaxy Book4 Ultra is equipped with cutting-edge AI-powered technology for ultimate performance. The new Galaxy Book4 Ultra comes with a Windows 11 Home Operating System and a storage of up to 1TB.

The Galaxy Book4 Ultra is equipped with the new Intel Core Ultra 9/7 Processor and comes with enhanced security via a new Samsung Knox security chip. The intelligent processor enhances AI capabilities for seamless multitasking and heavy workloads. The AI-powered Galaxy Book4 Ultra also comes with a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card. It has a touchscreen interface and features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

Adding further, the AI-powered creation tools backed by NVIDIA TensorRT enable the creation of stunning images with simple text and drawings in seconds, while NVIDIA DLSS technology enhances the quality of images, supporting more than 300 RTX AI games.

Galaxy Book4 Ultra Price And Colour:

The Galaxy Book4 will be available in 32GB and 16GB memory variants at a starting price of Rs 233,990 In India. Consumers can purchase the laptop via Samsung.com, and select offline stores. It will be available with a 16-inch display in Moonstone Gray finish.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra Specifications:

Sound And Security:

The device has AKG quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, delivering high octaves and rich bass for clear and crisp sound. Its studio-quality dual microphones with bi-directional AI Noise Canceling capture clear voice during video calls, allowing users to feel the depth and clarity of communication.

The new Galaxy Book4 Ultra also integrates a discrete Samsung Knox security chip, securing critical system data separately and enhancing multi-layered security efforts, ensuring robust data privacy and security.

Display:

The laptop offers a 3K super-resolution and adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth videos and graphics without any stuttering. With touchscreen capabilities, this PC provides an interactive and intuitive touch-based user interface. The Vision Booster uses intelligent outdoor detection to enhance visibility and colour reproduction in bright conditions, ensuring a clear view even in bright sunlight whilst the anti-reflective screen reduces unwelcome light and eyestrain.

AI-Enhanced Studio:

The device comes with AI-enhanced Studio effects which allow users to edit videos made on their phone or tablet in more detail on their PC, reducing CPU power consumption by 30% for longer use. Furthermore, Photo Remaster automatically removes unwanted light and shade from the image with AI to get better results in old photos.

Users can also access their phone directly from Windows Copilot, providing seamless integration and enhanced productivity to read or send messages, check calls, and chat in Copilot- all in the blink of an eye! File Explorer integration allows for easy management of files across devices, streamlining workflows.

Multi Control And Second Screen:

Multi Control allows users to control multiple devices simultaneously, by using Galaxy Book4 Ultra’s mouse and keyboard on Galaxy tablet and phone to easily copy and paste texts, images, and even files between Galaxy devices.

Second Screen lets users use their tablet as a monitor for their Galaxy Book4 Ultra with various modes such as Duplicate, Extension, and Rotation. Easy Phone Connection allows users to enjoy up to 5 phone apps without having to install them on a PC.

Design:

The Galaxy Book4 Ultra boasts a sleek and compact design, ensuring portability and ease of use. Its enhanced power efficiency allows for longer usage on a single charge, and the 140W adaptor quickly tops up an additional 55 per cent battery life in just 30 minutes with a USB-C cable for improved compatibility with other Galaxy devices.