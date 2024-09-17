Samsung Galaxy F05 Launched In India With 50MP Dual Camera Under Rs 10,000; Check Specs

Samsung Galaxy F05 India Launch: Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy F05 smartphone in the Indian market. The smartphone comes in refreshing Twilight Blue colour options and is offered in a 4 GB RAM+64 GB storage variant. It runs Android 14 out of the box and promises two generations of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy F05 Price, and Availability

The smartphone is priced at Rs 7,999. Consumers can purchase the smartphone on September 20 via Flipkart, Samsung and at select retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy F05 Specifications:

Display

It sports a massive 6.7 HD+ display for an immersive viewing experience. The large screen helps tech-savvy Gen Z users to smoothly glide through their social media feeds. Binge-watchers can enjoy their favourite content on the go without any stutter.

Long-lasting Battery

The handset packs in 5000mAh battery that enables long sessions of browsing, gaming and binge watching. Galaxy F05 allows users to stay, connected, entertained and productive without interruption. Galaxy F05 supports 25W fast charging giving more power in less time.

Camera and Design

The smartphone comes with a stylish leather pattern design which exudes premium aesthetics. Galaxy F05 elevates the photography experience with its 50MP Dual camera and the 2MP depth-sensing camera delivers pictures with enhanced clarity. There is an 8MP front camera that helps capture high-quality selfies.

Processor

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor for improved performance, faster multitasking and seamless app navigation. Galaxy F05 also comes with up to 8GB RAM with the RAM Plus feature.

The unique RAM Plus solution allows users to add virtual RAM as per their requirements. Consumers need not worry about storage space as Galaxy F05 also comes with expandable storage of up to 1TB.