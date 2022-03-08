Samsung Galaxy F23 5G with triple cameras launched in India: Check features, price and more

New Delhi: Samsung Galaxy F23 has been formally unveiled in India. A 5G chipset, a huge battery, a high-refresh-rate display, and a triple-camera configuration are all included in the Galaxy F42. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will go up against the Realme 9 Pro 5G, iQOO Z3, Moto G71 5G, and Redmi Note 11T 5G, among others.

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is priced at Rs 17,499 for the base 4GB/128GB model, and Rs 18,499 for the 6GB/128GB model. The Galaxy F23, on the other hand, will be available for Rs 15,999 (4GB/128GB) and Rs 16,999 (6GB/128GB) upon launch. Samsung hasn't said when the limited-time offer will finish.

Customers who pay with ICICI Bank cards will receive an instant reward of Rs 1,000. On March 16, at 12:00 p.m., the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will be available for purchase on Samsung.com, Flipkart, and other shops across India (noon). The Galaxy F23 comes in two colours: Aqua Blue and Forest Green.

The Snapdragon 750G SoC is combined with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage in the Samsung Galaxy F23. The phone also has 6GB of virtual RAM that can be used to increase memory capacity. The Galaxy F23 has a 5,000 mAh battery with capability for 25W rapid charging.

The Galaxy F23 has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-U LCD panel with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Galaxy F23 has a 50 megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 primary sensor, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2 megapixel macro camera. A selfie camera with an aperture of 8 megapixels is housed in the notch on the front.

5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, and other connectivity choices are available. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G runs Android 12 on top of One UI 4.1. Samsung has promised OS upgrades for two years and security patches for four years.

