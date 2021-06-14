Samsung Galaxy M32 to launch in India on June 21: Check features, price and more

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung has announced the India launch date of the Galaxy M32 smartphone which is on June 21 at 12 pm.

Amazon India has confirmed the launch as it has a dedicated page for the Galaxy M32 on the e-commerce website. The smartphone will go on sale through Samsung’s online store and retail outlets as well. The company has also revealed a few details about the Galaxy M32 through the Amazon page listing.

In terms of design and specifications, Samsung Galaxy M32 comes with a textured back panel with four rear cameras, and a notched display. It will be available in blue and black colours.

Samsung Galaxy M32 will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an Infinity-U cutout and it can also emit up to 800 Nits of brightness. The smartphone will pack a 6,000mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy M32 will be equipped with a 64MP quad-camera setup. For selfies, it will house a 20MP front camera.

If rumours are to be believed, then Galaxy M32 is expected to be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. As per Samsung, the base model of Galaxy M32 will be priced in the Rs 15,000 segment. It will be available in two configurations of 4GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Galaxy M32 is expected to run Android 11 with One UI layered on top. The smartphone will also have a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1TB.

Live TV

#mute