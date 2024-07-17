Samsung Galaxy M35 Launched In India With Astrolapse Feature Under Rs 25,000; Check Specs, Price And Launch Offers

Samsung Galaxy M35 India Launch: South Korean giant Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M35 in the Indian market. The handset comes with stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos and runs on Android 14-based One UI 6 custom skin out of the box.

The company offers four years of OS upgrades and 5 years of security patches with the phone. The Galaxy M35 5G is packed with Dolby Atmos, Knox Vault security, Samsung Wallet, and a vapour cooling chamber.

Memory Variants, Price, Availability and Launch Offers

The smartphone comes in three colour options: Moonlight Blue, Daybreak Blue and Thunder Grey. The smartphone is available in three variants: the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 19,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 21,499, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is available for Rs 24,499.

It will be available in India during the Prime Day sale (July 20-21) on the e-commerce platform Amazon India, and on Samsung’s official website and at select retail outlets. Furthermore, customers purchasing Galaxy M35 5G will be eligible to get an additional discount of Rs 1000 in the form of Amazon Pay cashback.

Check out the latest launch from Samsung going on sale this Prime Day: Samsung Galaxy M35 5G. Starting at just 15,999 including all offers

Wishlist Now: https://t.co/gAE7SWlsAg pic.twitter.com/zPXhfAiNeU July 17, 2024

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Display:

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G boasts a stunning display that will allow users to enjoy supreme visual clarity with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate offering 1000 nits of high brightness mode. It will be the perfect device for unparalleled viewing and a smooth scrolling experience even in outdoor conditions with bright sunlight. Galaxy M35 5G comes with stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Camera:

Galaxy M35 5G will take users’ photography skills to the next level with the 50MP No Shake Camera, capturing the best moments with supreme clarity, even on the go. The No Shake Cam technology brings blur-free, high-quality content, upgrading visual storytelling. Galaxy M35 5G will come with Nightography that enables stunning night portraits and videography even in low-light conditions.

Galaxy M35 5G will also come with the Astrolapse feature allowing users to create captivating time-lapse videos of the night sky and capturing amazing star trails, offering a new level of creativity for photographers and videographers. Galaxy M35 5G will serve as a complete package with fantastic features like Photo Remaster, Object Eraser, Single Take, Image Clipper and Fun Mode to take user experience to a whole new level.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Battery:

Galaxy M35 5G packs in a segment-best 6000mAh battery that enables long sessions of browsing, gaming and binge-watching. With a battery life that will last up to two days, Galaxy M35 5G allows users to stay connected, entertained and productive without interruption. Galaxy M35 5G supports 25W fast charging giving you more power in less time.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Payments:

Experiencing the convenience of the Tap & Pay feature with the Samsung Wallet on Galaxy M35 5G, consumers will be able to make payments like a breeze.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Security:

Galaxy M35 5G will come with best-in-class, defence-grade Knox Security, ensuring users' privacy and security. Galaxy M35 5G will also feature one of Samsung’s most innovative security features, Samsung Knox Vault which is designed to safeguard your sensitive data, such as PINs, passwords and patterns, in a separate tamper-resistant storage for protection against software and hardware threats.