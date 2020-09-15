Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+: Seamless multi-tasking arrives on Android

New Delhi: Device makers are constantly looking to refine their best-selling products with productivity and creativity in mind in the social distancing era when home is the office. Samsung Galaxy tabs which delivered wonderful Android-based experiences earlier somehow missing a complete package to date.

With the 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display-packed Galaxy Tab S7+ LTE, the company has hit the jackpot, fulfilling most of the criteria for a professional or a creative buddy to unleash Android capabilities at its optimum best -- at work, home or on the go.

Those who are not on the Apple iPad Pro or, for that matter, not on the iOS ecosystem at all, this new Samsung tab does complete justice for a seamless Android navigation amid killer features.

Priced at Rs 79,999, The Mystic Black device (6GB+128GB variant that can go up to 1TB with a micro-SD card) with an improved S Pen removes the need of a fully-packed laptop from your life.

How? Let us find out.

One of the USPs on the device (that supports a 16:10 aspect ratio picture) is ‘Audio Bookmark' in Samsung Notes app that allows to record interviews, lectures or online meetings as you write, and then sync the two together.

This feature makes it stands apart from the rest of the similar devices ((iPad Pro too has this killer feature but the pencil makes bit of a tapping sound as audio is being recorded).

We can easily navigate lengthy recordings by tapping on a sentence and automatically jump back to the corresponding audio timestamp.

The device offers good mouse support and integrates seamlessly with an external monitor.

If you add a highly-responsive Book Cover Keyboard (that costs an additional Rs 17,999) and a mouse, it becomes the best alternative to a notebook for work at home or office.

The improved S Pen is another striking feature which is a great improvement from the S6 series.

Engineered with a rounded form factor and an elongated tip, the S Pen offers a natural writing and drawing experience.

Combined with the display's refresh rate of up to 120Hz, the S Pen's biggest leap in responsiveness to date reduces lag significantly, allowing us to write with life-like precision and accuracy when we take notes.

For the multi-taskers, the Galaxy Tab S7+ LTE offers an enhanced multi-active window.

You can run up to three apps simultaneously -- take video calls, monitor email and take notes all at once.

With the App Pair tool, one can even tie up three apps together for simultaneous launch to save time in a hurry.

The tab that runs Android 10 also comes with edge screen, similar to the feature on Galaxy smartphones, providing quick access to the most-used apps.

If you are looking for a true PC-like interface on the tab, use the improved Samsung DeX along with the Book Cover Keyboard.

This upgraded keyboard comes with an added line of intuitive function keys, a larger touchpad and several new angles, so that you can comfortably write, type and sketch when you're away from a desk.

Samsung's close partnership with Microsoft brings big benefits to tab users too. One can quickly sync Samsung Notes with Microsoft OneNote and Outlook.

Available for the first time on an Android tablet, the popular drawing app ‘Clip Studio Paint' will help digital artists. It comes preloaded on the tab (Samsung is also offering YouTube Premium free for 4 months).

With up to 120Hz refresh rate, we enjoyed smooth gaming and social media time (quad speakers sound by AKG is there).

The 10,090mAh battery that supports 45W super-fast charging is "intelligent" that adapts power output based on the activity.

Equipped with 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, the tab is always connected.

Conclusion: The device is the best Android experience yet in a tab and for multi-taskers, the tab can up their game to a brand new level.

In simpler words: Get computer-like experience on a tablet. In the era of productivity, new form factors are arriving fast and Galaxy Tab S7+ LTE is a refreshing change.