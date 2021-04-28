हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 on April 28: How to watch livestreaming, India timings and more

The Galaxy Unpacked 2021, Samsung’s third Galaxy Unpacked event this year, will be livestreamed online on several official channels of the company

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 on April 28: How to watch livestreaming, India timings and more
Image Courtesy: Youtube grab/Samsung Newsroom

New Delhi: South Korean electronics manufacturer Samsung will be hosting the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 virtual event on Wednesday (April 28).

The Galaxy Unpacked 2021, Samsung’s third Galaxy Unpacked event this year, will be livestreamed online on several official channels of the company

“Join Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 on April 28 and discover the most powerful Galaxy yet. The event will be available at Samsung Newsroom and Samsung Youtube at 10 a.m. ET,” a company statement said.

You can watch the livestreaming of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 at the below mentioned adress. The India time of the event is at 7:30 pm.

Samsung Newsroom

Samsung Youtube

Ahead of the latest Unpacked event, Samsung has released an intriguing teaser trailer to set the scene for the virtual unveiling. Here's the video:

As per media reports Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Book laptops, next-generation Chromebooks during the event.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021Samsung GalaxySamsungSamsung India
Next
Story

Spotify unveils podcast subscription platform to challenge Apple

Must Watch

PT2M37S

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolts Assam