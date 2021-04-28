Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 on April 28: How to watch livestreaming, India timings and more

New Delhi: South Korean electronics manufacturer Samsung will be hosting the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 virtual event on Wednesday (April 28).

The Galaxy Unpacked 2021, Samsung’s third Galaxy Unpacked event this year, will be livestreamed online on several official channels of the company

“Join Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 on April 28 and discover the most powerful Galaxy yet. The event will be available at Samsung Newsroom and Samsung Youtube at 10 a.m. ET,” a company statement said.

You can watch the livestreaming of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 at the below mentioned adress. The India time of the event is at 7:30 pm.

Samsung Newsroom

Samsung Youtube

Ahead of the latest Unpacked event, Samsung has released an intriguing teaser trailer to set the scene for the virtual unveiling. Here's the video:

As per media reports Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Book laptops, next-generation Chromebooks during the event.