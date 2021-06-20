Samsung introduces offers on TVs, appliances! Get 20% cashback, free soundbars and more

New Delhi: Samsung has announced a slew of offers including discounts and cashback on most of its consumer electronics products till June 30. The company has partnered with several renowned banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, Federal Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) to offer additional discounts and cashback up to 20% on its products.

Big offers on Smart TVs

If you’re looking to purchase a smart TV, then this could be the right time, as Samsung is offering soundbars worth up to Rs 99,000 for free with the purchase of a 75-inch and above QLED TV model. In the ongoing offer, customers can either get a free soundbar Q800T which costs Rs 48,990 or Q900T which sells at Rs 99,000.

On purchase of Samsung QLED TVs (65-inch and above) or its UHD TVs (75-inch and above), the Korean company is offering Samsung Soundbar T450 worth INR 16,490 for free.

Similarly, Samsung is offering Samsung Soundbar T420 worth Rs 13,490 on purchase of QLED TVs (55-inch and above) and Samsung UHD TVs (65-inch and above). Also Read: Delhi Police Commissioner calls for district, thana level committees to tackle possible COVID-19 third wave

No Cost EMIs

Samsung is offering no-cost easy monthly instalments (EMIs) for up to 36 months. Customers can buy products on EMIs as low as Rs 990, and can get extended warranty benefits as well.

Impressive cashback on Samsung products

Samsung is offering its customers a chance to get up to 20% cashback up to Rs 20,000 on the purchase of a few television and other items. Customers can get an additional 10% cashback up to Rs 6000 on select Soundbars.

Great offers on Samsung Refrigerators and Microwaves

Samsung is offering a 15% cashback on Side-by-Side, Curd Maestro, Frost Free and Direct Cool refrigerators. EMIs on refrigerators start as low as Rs 990. Similarly, the company is offering a 10% cashback on the purchase of its Microwaves, along with a 5-year additional warranty on magnetron. Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, June 20, 2021: Petrol nears Rs 100 in Patna, Trivandrum, check rates in your city