Samsung Galaxy Buds2

Samsung launches THIS colour for Galaxy Buds 2, Buds Live: Details here

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 were unveiled at the company's 2021 summer event, with the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3.

Samsung launches THIS colour for Galaxy Buds 2, Buds Live: Details here

New Delhi: South Korean conglomerate Samsung announced the Galaxy A73, Galaxy A53, and Galaxy A33 smartphones, as well as the new Onyx color for the Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds Live headphones.

To complement the market introduction of the Galaxy A series, the new colour will reportedly be available only at the Samsung Online Store beginning next month.

One of the most noticeable features is a separate VPU that filters out external noises during calls, allowing only the speaker's voice to be heard.

The Galaxy Buds Live, on the other hand, was introduced alongside the Galaxy Note20 phones at the 2020 summer event.

Both the Galaxy Buds2 and the Galaxy Buds Live are being sold at a lower price than when they were first released, and according to GSM Arena, the Onyx colour will not impact the pricing of the devices.

