Sennheiser HD 620S Headphones Launched In India For Audiophiles Under Rs 35,000; Check Specs, Price

Sennheiser HD 620S Headphones India Launch: Sennheiser has expanded its HD 600 series headphones portfolio in the Indian market with the launch of the HD 620S headphones for audiophiles in the country. The Sennheiser HD 620S headphones come with a metal-reinforced headband and ear cup housings that add to the headphones' durability.

The premium headphones feature a 42mm dynamic transducer with a 150-ohm aluminium voice coil.

Sennheiser HD 620S Headphones Price And Availability:

Consumers can buy the premium headphones at an introductory price of Rs 32,990 from August 12. It will be available on the company’s official website, as well as on Amazon and Flipkart.

Sennheiser HD 620S Headphones Specifications:

The headphones are equipped with a custom-tuned 42mm dynamic driver, featuring a 150-ohm aluminum voice coil with a high damping factor, promising superior audio quality.

They boast a metal-reinforced headband and earcup housings, along with a 1.8-meter detachable cable ending in a 3.5mm stereo plug, complete with an integrated locking screw for the included 6.3mm adapter. Inside, a steel plate is incorporated to minimize internal reflections, ensuring a pristine listening experience.

For audiophiles, an optional balanced 4.4mm cable is available, ideal for high-fidelity devices.