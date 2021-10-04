हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SIGNAL

Signal pokes fun at WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook’s global outage

Meanwhile, Signal poked fun at the global outage of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram. 

Signal pokes fun at WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook’s global outage

Users reported that WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook were unavailable in many parts of the world on Monday night. People on Twitter reported that the three Facebook-owned platforms were inaccessible beginning around 9 p.m. IST. In India, approximately 400 million people use one or more of these platforms.
 
Facebook communications executive Andy Stone himself took to Twitter, posting this message at 9.37 pm India time: "We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

Meanwhile, Signal poked fun at the outage. The company via its tweet said, “Signups are way up on Signal(welcome everyone!). We also know what it’s like to work through an outage, and wish the best for the engineers working on bringing back service on other platforms.” Also Read: Telegram, Signal users surge amid global outage of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

When WhatsApp goes down, users switch to the instant messaging apps Telegram and Signal. With over 410 million users, India has the largest user base for Facebook and its platform. According to government data, WhatsApp has 530 million users and Instagram has 210 million users. Also Read: WhatsApp, Instagram face global outage, users unable to send messages

