Telegram, Signal users surge amid global outage of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are all facing global outages. Since around 9:30 p.m., these platforms have been inoperable. Users are experiencing numerous issues as a result of the service outage. WhatsApp users are unable to send messages. While new Facebook and Instagram posts are not being refreshed.

Not only are these platforms' apps unavailable, but so are their websites. This means that users are unable to access these platforms in any way. The service provided by Facebook's virtual reality division, Oculus, has also come to a halt. So far, no statement has been issued by the company on this as well.

It is believed that these platforms are down due to a DNS problem. When opening Facebook, there is a buffering effect, and when refreshing on Instagram, the message 'Could not refresh feed' appears. On Twitter, the hashtags #instagramdown, #facebookdown, and #whatsappdown are trending. This has also been confirmed by the Down Detector, which monitors the website Down. Thousands of crash reports have been filed, according to the website. Also Read: WhatsApp, Instagram face global outage, users unable to send messages

When WhatsApp goes down, users switch to the instant messaging apps Telegram and Signal. Following the WhatsApp privacy controversy, both of these apps gained the most traction. After WhatsApp went down, these apps became very popular. On Twitter, people are reacting in a variety of ways to this. The server down hashtag is currently trending on Twitter. Many users are mocking Facebook for this as well. The company has not disclosed how long it will take to resolve this issue.

