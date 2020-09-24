Sony true wireless earbuds launched in India at Rs 14,990

New Delhi: Sony on Thursday launched the latest true wireless earbuds 'WF-H800' for Rs 14,990 in India.

The earbuds come with Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX (DSEE HX) support which aims to reproduce digital music files and helps in restoring the details of the high-range sound lost in compression.

"The true wireless design of the WF-H800 is designed to let you move freely, wherever life takes you with an innovative Ergonomic Tri-hold structure, designed to contact on three different points on your ear for a secure, comfortable fit," the company said in a statement.

The earbuds feature intelligent auto-power that allows the headphones to detect whether the user is wearing them or not.

The headphones accordingly adjust to wearing detection mode and powers on as soon as the earbuds are removed from the case and out in the ears.

It also comes with Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri support for voice access to music, information and more.

On a full charge, the earbuds claims to offer up to 16 hours of battery life on full charge with 8 hours of battery life in the headphones and an additional 8 hours in the handy charging case.