Still looking for a COVID-19 vaccine shot? Know how to register on Co-Win

New Delhi: India’s third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive is in full swing. In this phase, citizens aged between 18 to 44 years have been allowed to take the vaccine jabs that will immunise them against the deadly COVID-19.

Everyone in the age group needs to register themselves first on the government’s official portal, Co-Win, to book their appointments for the vaccine drive. You can also use the Aarogya Setu app to book your vaccine slot in the comfort and safety of your homes.

However, due to vaccine shortage across the country, many Indians haven’t still booked their slots yet. If you’re among them, then you can easily get your appointment by following a few simple steps. Here’s how:

1. Visit the official Co-Win portal here: https://www.cowin.gov.in/

2. ‘Click on Register/Sing in yourself’.

3. Enter your mobile number and select the 'Get OTP' option. Verify your mobile number via OTP.

4. On the next page, you need to enter required details including- photo ID proof, name, gender, and year of birth.

5. You will receive a message upon successful registration.

Here’s how to book a vaccine appointment on Co-Win:

1. You need to select the Schedule button which is next to the name of the registered person.

2. On the next page, enter your area's pin code and click the ‘Search’ button. The website will reflect the centres under the particular Pincode.

3. In the next step, you need to select the date and time and click on Confirm option. CoWIN website allows you to add up to four members via one account.