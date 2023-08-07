T-Series Vs MrBeast: YouTuber Challenges Indian Music Label In The Battle For Most Subscribed Channel, Says 'Doing For PewDiePie'
PewDiePie was the most followed YouTube account in the world before the throne was overtaken by Indian music label T-Series way back in 2017. Since then, it is the most subscribed YouTube channel.
New Delhi: The popular YouTuber MrBeast has challenged Indian music label T-Series in the competition against becoming the most followed channel on the video-streaming platform. He said he is doing that for PewDiePie, another popular YouTuber who stands at the sixth position in the ranking globally. As of now, T-Series has over 246 million subscribers while MrBeast has over 173 million, which signifies a difference of around 73 million subscribers.
I’m doing this for Pewdiepie pic.twitter.com/h8obwAuJKF — MrBeast (@MrBeast) August 5, 2023
Netizens Say ‘Don’t Forget Indians Power’
A Twitter user commenting in the post said, “Don’t forget Indians powers”.
Another user warned him not to make the same mistake as Pewdiepie did. In a similar comment, one said he thought Pewdiepie told him not to.
Which are top 10 subscribed channels of YouTube?
T-Series – 246 million subscribers
MrBeast – 173 m
Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes – 163 m
Sony Entertainment India – 160 m
Kids Diana Show – 113 m
PewDiePie – 111 m
Like Nastya – 106 m
Vlad and Niki – 99 m
Zee Music Company – 97 m
WWE – 96 m
