trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645943
NewsTechnology
MRBEAST VS T-SERIES

T-Series Vs MrBeast: YouTuber Challenges Indian Music Label In The Battle For Most Subscribed Channel, Says 'Doing For PewDiePie'

PewDiePie was the most followed YouTube account in the world before the throne was overtaken by Indian music label T-Series way back in 2017. Since then, it is the most subscribed YouTube channel. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 06:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

T-Series Vs MrBeast: YouTuber Challenges Indian Music Label In The Battle For Most Subscribed Channel, Says 'Doing For PewDiePie' File Photo

New Delhi: The popular YouTuber MrBeast has challenged Indian music label T-Series in the competition against becoming the most followed channel on the video-streaming platform. He said he is doing that for PewDiePie, another popular YouTuber who stands at the sixth position in the ranking globally. As of now, T-Series has over 246 million subscribers while MrBeast has over 173 million, which signifies a difference of around 73 million subscribers.

PewDiePie was the most followed YouTube account in the world before the throne was overtaken by Indian music label T-Series way back in 2017. Since then, it is the most subscribed YouTube channel. It was a great buzz at those times with Indians joined a kind of movement in numbers to make the label the topper in the list.


Netizens Say ‘Don’t Forget Indians Power’

A Twitter user commenting in the post said, “Don’t forget Indians powers”.

Another user warned him not to make the same mistake as Pewdiepie did. In a similar comment, one said he thought Pewdiepie told him not to.

Which are top 10 subscribed channels of YouTube?

T-Series – 246 million subscribers

MrBeast – 173 m

Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes – 163 m

Sony Entertainment India – 160 m

Kids Diana Show – 113 m

PewDiePie – 111 m

Like Nastya – 106 m

Vlad and Niki – 99 m

Zee Music  Company – 97 m

WWE – 96 m

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train