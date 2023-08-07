T-Series Vs MrBeast: YouTuber Challenges Indian Music Label In The Battle For Most Subscribed Channel, Says 'Doing For PewDiePie'

New Delhi: The popular YouTuber MrBeast has challenged Indian music label T-Series in the competition against becoming the most followed channel on the video-streaming platform. He said he is doing that for PewDiePie, another popular YouTuber who stands at the sixth position in the ranking globally. As of now, T-Series has over 246 million subscribers while MrBeast has over 173 million, which signifies a difference of around 73 million subscribers.

PewDiePie was the most followed YouTube account in the world before the throne was overtaken by Indian music label T-Series way back in 2017. Since then, it is the most subscribed YouTube channel. It was a great buzz at those times with Indians joined a kind of movement in numbers to make the label the topper in the list.

I’m doing this for Pewdiepie pic.twitter.com/h8obwAuJKF — MrBeast (@MrBeast) August 5, 2023

Netizens Say ‘Don’t Forget Indians Power’

A Twitter user commenting in the post said, “Don’t forget Indians powers”.

Another user warned him not to make the same mistake as Pewdiepie did. In a similar comment, one said he thought Pewdiepie told him not to.

Which are top 10 subscribed channels of YouTube?

T-Series – 246 million subscribers

MrBeast – 173 m

Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes – 163 m

Sony Entertainment India – 160 m

Kids Diana Show – 113 m

PewDiePie – 111 m

Like Nastya – 106 m

Vlad and Niki – 99 m

Zee Music Company – 97 m

WWE – 96 m