Tech Showdown: POCO F6 Vs Realme GT 6T; Which Smartphone Offers Best Features At Rs 30,000 Price Segment?

New Delhi: POCO F6 and Realme GT 6T are the latest contenders in the mid-range segment in the Indian market. The Poco has launched the POCO F6 smartphone on May 23 this year. In contrast, Realme has launched the Realme GT 6T smartphone this week in the country.

In the competitive world, choosing a smartphone can be a tough task with the 'n' number of options available in the market in each price segment. In this comparison, we delve into two contenders: the POCO F6 and the Realme GT 6T. Both promise top-notch performance with unique features.

Let's have a quick look at the best features of the smartphones at Rs 30,000 Price Segment:

POCO F6 Vs Realme GT 6T Display:

The POCO F6 sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2400 nits peak brightness. Meanwhile, the Realme GT 6T features a 6.78-inch LTPO MOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution with up to 1,000 nits peak brightness.

POCO F6 Vs Realme GT 6T Chipset:

It is the first phone in the country to feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Whereas, the Realme 6T GT is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. It is the first handset in India to debut with this advanced octa-core processor from Qualcomm.

POCO F6 Vs Realme GT 6T Battery:

The POCO F6 is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. Meanwhile, the Realme GT 6T is powered by a substantial 5,500mAh battery with fast 120W SuperVOOC charging technology.

POCO F6 Vs Realme GT 6T Camera:

In the camera department, the POCO F6 smartphone features a 50MP primary camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 20MP shooter on the front. The Realme GT 6T sports a 50 MP Primary Camera, and 8 MP Wide-Angle Camera. There is a 32 MP shooter on the front for selfies and video chats.

POCO F6 Vs Realme GT 6T Price And Storage:

For the 8GB+ 256GB base model, the smartphone is priced at Rs 29,999. The 12GB + 256GB model carries a price tag of Rs 31,999, whereas 12GB + 512GB is priced at Rs 33,999, respectively. Meanwhile, the Realme's 8GB+128GB base model is priced at Rs 30,999.

The 8GB + 256GB variant carries a price tag of Rs 32,999. For the 12GB+256GB, the smartphone is priced at Rs 35,999 and the 12GB + 512GB variant stands at Rs 39,999.

POCO F6 Vs Realme GT 6T Colour Options:

The POCO F6 is offered in Titanium and Black colour options. Meanwhile, the Realme GT 6T comes in fluid Silver and Razor Green colour options.

POCO F6 Vs Realme GT 6T Operating System and Updates:

The POCO F6 runs on the Xiaomi HyperOS with Android 14 out of the box. The company claims that the smartphone will promise three major Android updates and four years of security patch updates. Meanwhile, the Realme GT 6T runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5. The company promises three major Android OS upgrades and an additional year of security updates.

Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose smartphones wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.