Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Launched In India With 108MP Primary Camera, Check Specs, Price And Bank offer

New Delhi: TECNO Mobile India has introduced another device to its popular SPARK lineup with the launch of the Spark 20 Pro 5G smartphone in India. It comes in Startrail Black and Glossy White colour options. The handset is available in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage options.

The newly launched smartphone comes with 10 5G bands for network coverage and features ‘Link Booming’ technology which is claimed to deliver 50 per cent faster speeds.

TECNO SPARK 20 Pro 5G Price And Availability:

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G is offered in two configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs 15,999, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at Rs 16,999. It will be released on July 11, 2024, and will be available online and offline. (Also Read: Moto G85 5G Launched In India Under Rs 20,000 With 50MP Main Camera; Check Specs, Price And Offer)

TECNO SPARK 20 Pro 5G Bank Offer:

The Tecno is providing a Rs 2,000 cashback on purchases made via debit and credit cards, UPI, and Paper Finance, bringing down the effective cost of the Spark 20 Pro 5G smartphone to Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively.

TECNO SPARK 20 Pro 5G Specifications:

The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch FHD+Hole display with a 1080 x 2460 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5G SoC and runs on Android 14 OS. The phone is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 33W Super Charge fast charging support.

In the camera department, the smartphone packs a 108MP primary rear camera and a 2MP macro camera for close shots. There is an 8MP shooter at the front with Dual Color Temperatures for selfies and video chats. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Redmi 13 5G Vs CMF Phone 1; Battle For Best Buy In Rs 15,000 Price Segment)

The dual sim phone packs up to 16GB of RAM (including extended RAM) and 256GB of storage, ensuring smooth multitasking, seamless gaming, and ample space for all your apps and files.