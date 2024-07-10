Tech Showdown: Redmi 13 5G Vs CMF Phone 1; Battle For Best Buy In Rs 15,000 Price Segment

Redmi 13 5G VS CMF Phone 1: Choosing a budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 can be a daunting task, especially with the plethora of options available in the Indian market. In the competitive fast-paced technology, two contenders that have recently caught the eye of consumers are the Redmi 13 5G and the CMF Phone 1. Both smartphones promise exceptional value for money with their impressive specs and features, but which one truly stands out?

From exceptional camera capabilities to lightning-fast processors, these devices promise top-notch performance. This comparison will look at their main features, performance, and value for money to help you choose the best one.

Redmi 13 5G Specifications:

The Redmi 13 5G smartphone comes in two storage variants: 6GB RAM+128GB and 8GB RAM+128GB. The smartphone costs Rs 13,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM+128GB. Meanwhile, the 8GB+ 128GB carries a price tag of Rs 15,499.

The phone is offered in three colour options: Hawaiin Blue, Black Diamond, and Orchid Pink. It runs Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14 out of the box. The phone succeeds the Redmi 12 5G phone.

The phone sports a 6.79-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 450 nits peak brightness. It also supports Widevine L1 so content will stream at the highest video quality. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 with Adreno 613 GPU.

The smartphone is loaded with a 5,030mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It also offers a 33W faster charger with the phone. On the optics front, the Redmi 13 5G comes with a 108MP primary camera and a 2MP macro camera at the back.

For selfies and video chats, there is a 13MP shooter on the front. For connectivity, the handset also comes with dual 5G SIM support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a USB Type-C port.

CMF Phone 1 Specifications:

The CMF Phone 1 will come with replaceable back covers in four colour options: Black, Orange, Light Green, and Blue. The handset is offered in 6GB RAM+128GB and 8GB RAM+128GB storage models. The handset is priced at Rs 15,999 for the base model 6GB RAM+128GB. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM+128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs 17,999.

The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. The phone is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging.

The company claims that the phone can reach 50 per cent in 20 minutes. It runs Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14. The smartphone is equipped with an under-display fingerprint sensor and an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance.

The smartphone comes with a rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, along with a 16MP front camera for selfies